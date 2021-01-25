UrduPoint.com
Former Greek Education Minister Calls Introduction Of Vaccination Certificates Apartheid

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Former Greek education Minister Nikos Filis called the introduction of vaccination certificates an apartheid that would divide society, recommending that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis drop the practice.

Mitsotakis previously proposed the introduction of unified digital vaccination certificates at the EU level, which, according to him, will help get rid of the restrictions that COVID-19 sets on the travel of European citizens. The Greek prime minister believes that it will especially help tourism.

Greece has been issuing national digital vaccination certificates since January 19.

"We will not allow the government to divide us in half. Let Mr. Mitsotakis put out of his mind the idea that he has the opportunity - of course, without the approval of the parliament - to introduce restrictions like apartheid," Filis wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Filis added that the discussion about such a certificate began long before Mitsotakis passed it off as his idea, and there were many scientific arguments against the practice.

