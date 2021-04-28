Former Greek neo-Nazi held in Belgium refuses extradition

An MEP and former leading member of Greece's banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn movement, arrested in Belgium, has challenged moves to send him home for imprisonment, prosecutors said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :An MEP and former leading member of Greece's banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn movement, arrested in Belgium, has challenged moves to send him home for imprisonment, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ioannis Lagos was held on a European arrest warrant in Brussels on Tuesday, immediately after the European Parliament voted to strip him of his immunity.

But, brought before a Belgian magistrate on Wednesday he challenged the move to send him to Greece to serve a 13-year jail term, deputy public prosecutor Katrien Meulemans said.