Former Greek Neo-Nazi Held In Belgium Refuses Extradition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:16 PM

An MEP and former leading member of Greece's banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn movement, arrested in Belgium, has challenged moves to send him home for imprisonment, prosecutors said Wednesday

Ioannis Lagos was held on a European arrest warrant in Brussels on Tuesday, immediately after the European Parliament voted to strip him of his immunity.

Ioannis Lagos was held on a European arrest warrant in Brussels on Tuesday, immediately after the European Parliament voted to strip him of his immunity.

But, brought before a Belgian magistrate on Wednesday he challenged the move to send him to Greece to serve a 13-year jail term, deputy public prosecutor Katrien Meulemans said.

More Stories From World

