Former Green Beret Pleads Guilty to Receiving Stolen Federal Funds - US Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Green Beret William Chamberlain faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving stolen government money, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Former Green Beret William Chamberlain faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving stolen government money, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"According to the charging documents, CHAMBERLAIN, Cleo Autry, Jeffrey Cook, Deric Harper, and Barry Walls stole approximately $200,000 between July 2009 and January 2010 while deployed together in Afghanistan. The other four soldiers pleaded guilty in 2014," the release said.

The Justice Department said all five soldiers converted stolen funds into postal money orders, which were purchased from military post offices in Afghanistan.

They also sent cash to family members in the mail or carried cash back into the United States at the end of their deployment.

The five soldiers had access to various US government funds such as cash earmarked for humanitarian projects, including public roads, schools and medical clinics, the release said.

Chamberlain faces a combined maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, a $500,000 fine, mandatory restitution and forfeiture of $40,000, the release added.