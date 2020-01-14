UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Green Beret Pleads Guilty To Receiving Stolen Federal Funds - US Justice Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:39 PM

Former Green Beret Pleads Guilty to Receiving Stolen Federal Funds - US Justice Department

Former Green Beret William Chamberlain faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving stolen government money, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Former Green Beret William Chamberlain faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving stolen government money, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"According to the charging documents, CHAMBERLAIN, Cleo Autry, Jeffrey Cook, Deric Harper, and Barry Walls stole approximately $200,000 between July 2009 and January 2010 while deployed together in Afghanistan. The other four soldiers pleaded guilty in 2014," the release said.

The Justice Department said all five soldiers converted stolen funds into postal money orders, which were purchased from military post offices in Afghanistan.

They also sent cash to family members in the mail or carried cash back into the United States at the end of their deployment.

The five soldiers had access to various US government funds such as cash earmarked for humanitarian projects, including public roads, schools and medical clinics, the release said.

Chamberlain faces a combined maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, a $500,000 fine, mandatory restitution and forfeiture of $40,000, the release added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fine Harper United States Money January July Post Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Lord Mayor of the ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of French Co ..

25 minutes ago

PTI govt to stop Maryam for moving abroad: Faisal ..

15 seconds ago

Minister directs for ensuring free medicines in em ..

16 seconds ago

German Prosecutors Charge Six Volkswagen Staffers ..

18 seconds ago

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.