ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Former head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont has been detained on the Italian island of Sardinia at the request of the Supreme Court of Spain, El Confidencial news outlet reported.

Italian media do not report about Puigdemont's detention.

The former Catalan leader arrived in Sardinia to meet regional politicians, take part in a folk festival and visit the town of Alghero that maintains close cultural ties with Catalonia.

Puigdemont has been hiding from the Spanish justice since 2017 when he organized a referendum on Catalan independence that was claimed illegal and void by Madrid.