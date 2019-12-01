UrduPoint.com
Former Head Of Georgia's Rustavi 2 Broadcaster Announces Decision To Leave Country

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Former Head of Georgia's Rustavi 2 Broadcaster Announces Decision to Leave Country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Nika Gvaramia, former chief executive of the Georgian Rustavi 2 broadcaster that was involved in a scandal around insults against Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that he would leave the Caucasian republic.

In early July, former Rustavi 2 journalist Giorgi Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a monologue targeting Putin in extremely obscene language. Both the Georgian president and prime minister rushed to condemn Gabunia for swearing on camera, while the country's Foreign Ministry denounced it as an attempt to put further strain on relations between the two nations.

Soon after the incident Gvaramia left the post of the Rustavi 2 head and founded a new broadcaster, but later faced criminal proceedings, being suspected of inflicting financial damage to Rustavi 2.

"In my tv program, I will make a statement on behalf of myself and my family that we made a joint decision to leave the country. This is a joint decision, not my unilateral one," Gvaramia wrote on his Facebook page.

He promised to disclose more details about the decision in the program that will be broadcast later on Sunday.

