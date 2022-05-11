UrduPoint.com

Former Honduran Police Chief Extradited To US On Drug, Weapons Charges - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Former Honduran Police Chief Extradited to US on Drug, Weapons Charges - Justice Dept.

The Honduran authorities extradited a former national police chief to the United States to face drug and weapons charges linked to an alleged conspiracy involving high-ranking Honduran officials, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Honduran authorities extradited a former national police chief to the United States to face drug and weapons charges linked to an alleged conspiracy involving high-ranking Honduran officials, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anne Milgram, the Administrator of the US Drug Enforcement Administration ('DEA'), announced today the extradition of Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, a/k/a 'El Tigre,' on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and related weapons offenses involving the use and possession of machine guns and destructive devices," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Bonilla Valladares, 62, allegedly used his position to protect and assist drug trafficking organizations, with his associates becoming a critical pipeline for the flow of narcotics from Central America to the United States, the release said.

The Justice Department alleges that Bonilla Valladares exploited his official position to facilitate cocaine trafficking, including by violent means, to protect the cell of politically connected drug traffickers with which he was aligned, the release said.

Other members of the cell purportedly included Honduren congressman Hernandez Alvarado and former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, the release added.

The US is charging Bonilla Valladares with charges including conspiracy to import cocaine and using or carrying a machine gun or destructive device in furtherance of the narcotics conspiracy.

If convicted, Bonilla Valladares faces a sentence of life in prison, according to the release.

Related Topics

Police Import Orlando New York United States From

Recent Stories

Russia's Nuclear Capabilities Pose Significant Cha ..

Russia's Nuclear Capabilities Pose Significant Challenge Now, in Future - Pentag ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PAR ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PARC in contempt case

6 minutes ago
 HSATI office bearers expressed concern over power ..

HSATI office bearers expressed concern over power tripping issues in SITE

6 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Says China Not an Enemy, But Its ..

NATO Deputy Chief Says China Not an Enemy, But Its Military Modernization Causes ..

6 minutes ago
 SECP organizes second awareness session for regist ..

SECP organizes second awareness session for registered intermediaries

6 minutes ago
 No change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India ..

No change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India: Commerce Ministry

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.