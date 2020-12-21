Former Hong Kong Lawmaker Applies for Asylum in UK 6 Months After Fleeing Chinese Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Nathan Law, an activist from Hong Kong and a former lawmaker, has said that he applied for political asylum in the United Kingdom, six months after fleeing China's special administrative region.

Law left Hong Kong in June over fears that China's new national security would undermine the special region's exclusive freedoms but did not reveal his location for some weeks due to security concerns. The activist wrote in his opinion article, published by the Guardian on Monday, that he arrived in London and became an advocate for Hong Kong's democratic movement.

"I've struggled with the question of whether I should stay in the UK for the long term, but I've now come to a decision - an application for asylum in the UK has been submitted," Law said.

Law, who was the youngest lawmaker in the history of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, confirmed that his decision to "live a life of exile" was linked with the security law which, according to him, gives the Chinese government "sweeping powers to prosecute political dissidents in Hong Kong for speech crimes."

The activist also said that he chose to stay in London and not Washington or New York because the United States had already "made clear" that it considers the Chinese Communist Party a threat and he intends to promote a similar attitude in the UK and the European Union.

"The process of awakening from this illusion takes time. In the US, adopting an assertive approach to China and positioning it as one of the country's greatest enemies is a bipartisan consensus now. This is not the case in the UK and EU; that consensus needs to be built," Law wrote in the article.

Law was one of the student leaders during the so-called "Umbrella Movement" pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2014. Following the protests, Law, alongside with other high-profile activists, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, founded the Demosisto political party. The pro-democracy movement disbanded in late June after China's national security law entered into force. Earlier in December, Wong and Chow were sentenced to over 13 months and seven months in prison, respectively, over protests. In addition, a Hong Kong judge has issued an arrest warrant for Law in October after the activist did not appear before the court.