Former Hong Kong Officials Urge Local Government to Drop Extradition Bill

A group of 27 former Hong Kong officials released a joint statement on Friday urging the region's chief executive, Carrie Lam, to withdraw the controversial extradition bill that has recently triggered massive protests in the city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A group of 27 former Hong Kong officials released a joint statement on Friday urging the region's chief executive, Carrie Lam, to withdraw the controversial extradition bill that has recently triggered massive protests in the city.

"We call on the Chief Executive to yield to public opinion and withdraw the Bill for more thorough deliberation. We call on her governing team, including all Principal Officials and members of the Executive Council to do their duty to advise her to do so because they are part of her administration, share her responsibilities collectively in being accountable to the people," the statement said.

The statement called on Lam's team to resign if they ignored the public's will against the controversial bill.

The former officials also implored pro-establishment legislators in Hong Kong to vote against the bill if it is not withdrawn.

The group of ex-officials included former security chief Peter Lai, former Legislative Council President Andrew Wong and former Chief Secretary Anson Chan.

Over one million Hongkongers took the streets on Sunday to protest against the controversial extradition bill, which could allow local residents to be sent to China to face criminal charges at Beijing's request. The protesters expressed grave concerns of the new bill because of their distrust of the legal system in China, where they argue that the law is often selectively enforced by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The protests turned violent on Wednesday when Hong Kong police fired tear gas canisters, pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd gathered outside the city's Legislative Council. At least 80 people were injured in the clashes and the police arrested 11 suspects for taking part in what they described as a "riot."

Organizers of the previous protest said they planned to hold another major protest in the coming Sunday and call on local residents to stage a city-wide strike on Monday.

In response to the protests, local authorities in Hong Kong delayed the debate of the controversial bill this week.