UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Passes Away Aged 67 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Passes Away Aged 67 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Sushma Swaraj, the former foreign minister of India and a senior leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday.

At around 9:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT) Swaraj was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and immediately taken to the emergency ward, the Times of India newspaper said.

Doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor.

Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," Modi posted on Twitter.

Swaraj became India's youngest cabinet minister at the age of 25 in 1977. She was the second woman to serve as the country's foreign minister after Indira Gandhi. Swaraj left office on May 30.

She established herself as a foreign minister accessible for Indians from all over the world, particularly through social media. In her last Twitter post earlier in the day, she thanked Modi, saying she was waiting to witness "that day" during her lifetime, evidently referring to the government's decision to bifurcate the Indian part of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister World Poor Social Media Twitter Narendra Modi Died May Women Post All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

30 minutes ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

59 minutes ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

1 hour ago

Cricket: West Indies v India 3rd T20 scoreboard

1 hour ago

Over 1.77m pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia throug ..

1 hour ago

"Nano-medicine, current scenario and future perspe ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.