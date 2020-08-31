UrduPoint.com
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee Dies At Age Of 84

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee Dies at Age of 84

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has died at the age of 84, the country's incumbent leader Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has died at the age of 84, the country's incumbent leader Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been in a coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

"sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons.

Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also offered his condolences over the politician's death.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Modi tweeted.

Mukherjee served as the president from 2012 to 2017.

