Former inmates beam ahead of historic ‘Peace-deal’

(@fidahassanain)

Australian Professor Timothy, Haqani Anas and Journalist Mutmaeen shared their picture few hours before the signing ceremony of historic ‘peace-deal’.

DOHA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Once who had been in different prisons of the US, Taliban and Afgan government are now free and happy as the moments for final signing ceremony of peace deal arrived here in Doha on Saturday.

Australian Professor Timothy Weeks, Haqani leader Anas and journalist Mutmaeen shared their joint picture ahead of US-Taliban peace deal in Doha. Afghan Journalist Mutmaeen shared the picture through his twitter account and captioned: “We were once in different prisons: Anas with US, Timothy with Taliban and I was in Prison with Afghan Gov, but Alhamdullillah, today we are all free, attending historical Peace Deal in Doha,”.

Much awaited peace deal between the US and the Taliban will be signed shortly in Qatar’s city Doha. US secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other leaders from different countries including Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have arrived in Doha.

Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan played pivotal role in peace deal between both sides for the larger interest of the region. The peace will follow release of prisoners from both sides including the US and the Taliban.