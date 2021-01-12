UrduPoint.com
Former Inner Mongolia Senior Political Advisor Indicated For Graft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

MONGOLIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Ma Ming, former vice chairman of the Inner Mongolia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.

Ma's case has been investigated by the National Supervisory Commission.

Upon the designation of the SPP, a procuratorate in the city of Zibo, Shandong Province, reviewed the case and filed it in the city's Intermediate People's Court.

Prosecutors accused Ma of taking advantage of his multiple posts in Jilin and Inner Mongolia to seek benefits for others, illegally accepting vast amounts of money and gifts in return.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel.

