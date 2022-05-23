UrduPoint.com

Former Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps Officer Killed In Tehran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Former Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps Officer Killed in Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A former member of the elite Quds force within Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was assassinated on Sunday outside his home in Tehran, Iranian media said.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle fired at Col.

Sayyad Khodaei five times, hitting him in the head repeatedly, Press tv reported.

The state-run news network published photos from the scene showing a blood-covered man slumped down on a car seat.

The IRGC published a statement saying its former member had been killed in a terrorist attack that it blamed on the "global arrogance," an expression used to describe Israel and the United States.

