Former Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps Officer Killed In Tehran - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A former member of the elite Quds force within Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was assassinated on Sunday outside his home in Tehran, Iranian media said.
Two gunmen on a motorcycle fired at Col.
Sayyad Khodaei five times, hitting him in the head repeatedly, Press tv reported.
The state-run news network published photos from the scene showing a blood-covered man slumped down on a car seat.
The IRGC published a statement saying its former member had been killed in a terrorist attack that it blamed on the "global arrogance," an expression used to describe Israel and the United States.