Former Iranian Defense Chief Registers For Presidential Race - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Hossein Dehghan, an adviser to the supreme leader and former Iranian defense minister, registered as a candidate for presidency ahead of the June election, media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Hossein Dehghan, an adviser to the supreme leader and former Iranian defense minister, registered as a candidate for presidency ahead of the June election, media said Tuesday.

The registration opened at 8 a.m. local time, the Iranian news agency Fars reported.

Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, cannot run again, having served two consecutive terms.

Ebrahim Raisi, the conservative chief justice and Rouhani's main rival during the previous presidential race, is also expected to run for president.

The registration period ends on Saturday. The Guardian Council will then vet the registered candidates. The interior ministry will announce the pool of approved contenders from May 26-27, kicking off the campaign.

