UrduPoint.com

Former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Sentenced To Death For Spying For UK - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Sentenced to Death for Spying for UK - Statement

Alireza Akbari, the founder of the Center for Strategic Studies and former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, has been sentenced to death for spying for UK intelligence, the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Intelligence said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Alireza Akbari, the founder of the Center for Strategic Studies and former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, has been sentenced to death for spying for UK intelligence, the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Intelligence said in a statement.

"One of the most important agents of the British intelligence service has been identified in the secret and strategic centers of Iran. He was arrested after a long and multi-stage counterintelligence operation. Alireza Akbari became this spy for the British services," the Tasnim agency quoted the statement as saying.

Iranian intelligence indicates that Akbari had access to some of Iran's classified data, he repeatedly passed it, as well as other information obtained in Iran, to the UK intelligence services.

According to the ministry, the recruitment of Akbari began when he received a visa at the UK Embassy in Tehran, when he had a "conversation" with intelligence agents, after which, during personal trips to Europe, he became "a full member of the UK intelligence service."

"After the initiation of a criminal case against the accused and the issuance of an indictment, the case was taken to court and the hearing was held in the presence of the lawyer of the accused. Based on the evidence in the case, this person was sentenced to death for committing espionage in favor of the UK," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Hearing Iran Europe Tehran United Kingdom Visa Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

11 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

2 seconds ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

3 seconds ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

5 seconds ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

7 seconds ago
 UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee ..

UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.