Former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Sentenced to Death for Spying for UK - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Alireza Akbari, the founder of the Center for Strategic Studies and former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, has been sentenced to death for spying for UK intelligence, the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Intelligence said in a statement.

"One of the most important agents of the British intelligence service has been identified in the secret and strategic centers of Iran. He was arrested after a long and multi-stage counterintelligence operation. Alireza Akbari became this spy for the British services," the Tasnim agency quoted the statement as saying.

Iranian intelligence indicates that Akbari had access to some of Iran's classified data, he repeatedly passed it, as well as other information obtained in Iran, to the UK intelligence services.

According to the ministry, the recruitment of Akbari began when he received a visa at the UK Embassy in Tehran, when he had a "conversation" with intelligence agents, after which, during personal trips to Europe, he became "a full member of the UK intelligence service."

"After the initiation of a criminal case against the accused and the issuance of an indictment, the case was taken to court and the hearing was held in the presence of the lawyer of the accused. Based on the evidence in the case, this person was sentenced to death for committing espionage in favor of the UK," the ministry said.