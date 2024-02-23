Former 'IS Bride' Loses Appeal Against Removal Of UK Citizenship
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A woman stripped of her British citizenship after leaving the country as a teenager to marry a fighter lost her appeal against the decision on Friday.
London's Court of Appeal rejected all five arguments presented by Shamima Begum, 24, although she can still take the case to the supreme court.
"It could be argued that the decision in Miss Begum's case was harsh, it could also be argued that Miss Begum is the author of her own misfortune," said judge Sue Carr as she delivered the decision.
"But it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view, our only task is to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. We have concluded it was not and the appeal is dismissed," she added.
Begum took her case against the revocation of her citizenship to the appeal court in October last year.
