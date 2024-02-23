Open Menu

Former 'IS Bride' Loses Appeal Against Removal Of UK Citizenship

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A woman stripped of her British citizenship after leaving the country as a teenager to marry a fighter lost her appeal against the decision on Friday.

London's Court of Appeal rejected all five arguments presented by Shamima Begum, 24, although she can still take the case to the supreme court.

"It could be argued that the decision in Miss Begum's case was harsh, it could also be argued that Miss Begum is the author of her own misfortune," said judge Sue Carr as she delivered the decision.

"But it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view, our only task is to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. We have concluded it was not and the appeal is dismissed," she added.

Begum took her case against the revocation of her citizenship to the appeal court in October last year.

Related Topics

Supreme Court London October Citizenship Women All Court

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

24 minutes ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

57 minutes ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

3 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

3 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

16 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

16 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

16 hours ago

More Stories From World