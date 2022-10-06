UrduPoint.com

Former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Discharged From Hospital

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 12:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the leader of the right-wing Likud party, has been released from hospital and returned to full activity after the medical samples showed no abnormalities, the official's press service said on Thursday.

"Former Prime Minister Netanyahu was discharged a few minutes ago from the Shaare Zedek medical center after the results of all the medical checks found to be completely normal. Netanyahu has returned to full activity," the statement read.

The 72-year-old felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue on Wednesday evening.

Later in the day, the official tweeted that he was feeling good, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Netanyahu headed the Israeli government for 12 consecutive years until 2021. He is considered one of the main contenders for the post of prime minister in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1, and is set to compete with his main rival, incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

