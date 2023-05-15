Former Italian Foreign Minister Appointed EU Envoy for Gulf Region - Swedish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has been appointed as the European Union's first special representative for the Gulf region, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"Today, the Council appointed Luigi Di Maio as the first European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region," the Swedish Presidency wrote on Twitter.

In late April, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in his letter to the EU Political and Security Committee that Di Maio has the necessary political profile at the international level for the role and that his extensive contacts with the Persian Gulf countries will allow him to interact with interested parties at the appropriate level, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister from 2019-2022. In June 2022, Di Maio announced that he had decided to leave the Five Star Movement party due to disagreements with the party's leadership over the Ukraine crisis.