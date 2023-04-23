UrduPoint.com

Former Italian Foreign Minister To Become EU Special Envoy To Persian Gulf - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Former Italian Foreign Minister to Become EU Special Envoy to Persian Gulf - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will be appointed EU special envoy to the Gulf states, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday, citing sources in Brussels.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell took the initiative to create the post of the Special European Union Envoy for the Gulf region in July 2022. He called on member states to nominate their candidates for the new post, stressing the need for the bloc to maintain close contacts with the Gulf countries after the EU decided to limit its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Di Maio will be appointed to the new post for "an initial period of 21 months, starting from June 1, 2023, to February 28, 2025," the report said, citing a letter that Borrell sent to the members of the EU Political and Security Committee on Friday.

Borrell said in his letter that Di Maio "has the necessary political profile at the international level for this role" and that "his extensive contacts with the countries of the Persian Gulf will allow him to interact with interested parties at the appropriate level," the newspaper added.

Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister from 2019-2022. In June 2022, Di Maio announced that he had decided to leave the Five Star Movement party due to disagreements with the party's leadership over the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels February June July Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

1 hour ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

1 hour ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

1 hour ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

4 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.