Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Urges EU to Become World-Class Military Power

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The European Union should become a world-class military power to counteract the alleged threat from China, former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forward Italy party, Silvio Berlusconi, said on Saturday.

"If Europe wants to be able to defend itself against possible future attacks, it must become a world-class military power. Our party and our government will work in Brussels to achieve this result," Berlusconi said in a daily video message to Italians during the election campaign.

The former prime minister stressed that China exerts a threat to the EU in all spheres.

"Today there is a country, the Republic of China, which has combined the ancient expansionism of the Chinese Empire with modern communist globalism and which poses a dangerous challenge for all of us in the economic, political and military spheres," Berlusconi said.

EU countries should "coordinate all armed forces" and "develop a common foreign policy," according to the former Italian prime minister.