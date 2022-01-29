UrduPoint.com

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato Elected President Of Constitutional Court

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato Elected President of Constitutional Court

One of Italy's most prominent politicians, former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, was unanimously elected President of the country's Constitutional Court, Secretary General of the highest judicial body of constitutional control Umberto Zingales said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) One of Italy's most prominent politicians, former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, was unanimously elected President of the country's Constitutional Court, Secretary General of the highest judicial body of constitutional control Umberto Zingales said on Saturday.

Amato was born on May 13, 1938 in the city of Turin in northern Italy.

He was repeatedly elected to the national parliament representing the Italian Socialist Party. Amato took up high-ranking positions in the Italian government many times. He was twice elected Chairman of the Italian Council of Ministers. In 2013, he became a member of the Constitutional Court. In 2020, Amato was appointed as Vice-President of the Court.

Amato was also considered a prominent candidate in the ongoing election of the new Italian president.

