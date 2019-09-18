Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Creates New Political Party

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday announced the creation of Italia Viva, a new political party

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday announced the creation of Italia Viva, a new political party.

Renzi left the Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday, citing overwhelming political differences.

While speaking on the Rai Uno tv channel on Wednesday, the former prime minister said that he had started a new political party called Italia Viva.

"I treat people from the Democratic Party very well. For seven years I have desperately, day by day, tried to devote my political experience to them. But debates, quarrels, divisions became an everyday reality," Renzi said.

He also described the XIX century party model unworkable, necessitating "a new, joyful and interesting thing.

"

Despite his claims that 40 members of the Italian parliament are ready to join his new party, some of his former comrades have stated their reluctance to leave the Democratic Party.

Nevertheless, according to Davide Faraone, a member of parliament's upper chamber, today the party will begin forming its parliamentary groups in both chambers.

This move by Renzi follows the recent collapse of the parliamentary coalition between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega parties, followed by the creation of a new coalition between the M5S and the PD that formed a government.