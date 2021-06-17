UrduPoint.com
Former Ivorian President Heads Home After ICC Acquittal - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:08 PM

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo is returning to his country after ten years in exile following the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to acquit him of charges of crimes against humanity, a source from the ex-president's office told Sputnik on Thursday

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo is returning to his country after ten years in exile following the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to acquit him of charges of crimes against humanity, a source from the ex-president's office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The plane with Gbagbo has taken off from the Brussels airport at midday and will arrive in Abidjan on Thursday evening," the source said, adding that a high-level reception will be organized for Gbagbo on arrival.

Gbagbo was the president of Ivory Coast from 2000 - 2011. In 2010, he refused to hand over power to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara following presidential elections, which resulted in violence and at least 3,000 people killed. In April 2011, Gbagbo was captured in the presidential palace with the support of the French army. The ICC accused him of crimes against humanity during the 2010-2011 crisis but acquitted him in January 2019. The ex-president stayed in Belgium after the court's decision.

