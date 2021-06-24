UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ivory Coast Prime Minister Gets Life Sentence In Absentia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Former Ivory Coast Prime Minister Gets Life Sentence in Absentia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister of Ivory Coast who is living in exile in France, was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia on Wednesday on charges of undermining the state security.

The opposition politician said in a statement posted on Twitter that he did not agree with the conviction and vowed to fight on. He criticized the court's decision to disband his political movement.

"I totally reject these unfair verdicts," Soro wrote, adding they "reinforced my resolve to fight courageously and tirelessly against state capture in Ivory Coast and control of all its institutions. I will not renounce this fight."

A court in Abidjan tried the 49-year-old and his 19 supporters over "conspiracy," an "attempt to undermine the authority of the state" and "dissemination and publication of fake news discrediting the institutions and their operation, resulting in damage to public morale," according to the Africa Report newspaper.

Soro was the country's prime minister from 2007-2012, the head of parliament from 2012-2019, as well as secretary-general of the rebel coalition of New Forces of Cote d'Ivoire before serving in the government.

In October 2019, Soro announced his intention to run for president in the 2020 Ivorian election. However, his candidature was dismissed due to the criminal sentence. The election was won by incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Parliament Twitter France Soro Abidjan Ivory Coast October Criminals 2019 2020 All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

40 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

49 minutes ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

60 minutes ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

60 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.