Former Japanese Foreign Minister Kishida To Run For Ruling Party Head

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:52 PM

Fumio Kishida, Japan's ex-minister of foreign affairs, announced plans on Thursday to run for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader in September 29 election

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Fumio Kishida, Japan's ex-minister of foreign affairs, announced plans on Thursday to run for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader in September 29 election.

"I intend to participate in the elections of the Liberal Democratic Party head. As the country finds itself at a crucial crossroads, I would like to demonstrate new opportunities in politics considering the people's opinions," Kishida stated at a press conference.

The country is going through "horrible times," as the pandemic continues to challenge not only the political and health systems, but also the economy, the politician elaborated.

"I would like to restore people's trust in us," Kishida added.

The LDP is currently headed by incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who replaced Shinzo Abe as the party head in fall 2020, when the latter left the post as well as the prime minister's position over health problems. Suga also confirmed that he would run for the party's leader, and in case he wins, the politician will head the party for another three years.

