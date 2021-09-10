UrduPoint.com

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Kono To Bid For Ruling Party Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:33 PM

Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defense minister, said on Friday that he will bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defense minister, said on Friday that he will bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Kono has all the chances to become the prime minister after Yoshihide Suga leaves the post.

"I intend to participate in the election of the head of the party," Kono told a press conference, broadcast by the NHK tv channel.

The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for September 29. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. This is expected to happen on October 4.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida and former National Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi have officially expressed their desire to run for office. According to opinion polls, Kono is the most popular among the public between the candidates.

