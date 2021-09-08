Former Japanese Minister Takaichi to Present Candidacy for Ruling Party Leader

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Sanae Takaichi, the former Japanese minister for internal affairs and communications, officially announced on Wednesday her bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"I announce that I present my candidacy [for the party's leadership] with the responsibility to protect Japan and intention to heed the future," Takaichi said during a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Takaichi, supported by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, may become the first female prime minister in Japan's history if the LDP wins the upcoming lower parliamentary house elections.

Apart from her, only former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has so far formally announced his bid for the party leadership.

On Friday, Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese prime minister and current LDP leader, refused to present his candidacy, which means his resignation from the post of the government's head in the future. The election of a new party leader is scheduled for September 29.

Japan will hold the lower parliamentary house elections no later than October 21. The leader of a party that wins the majority of seats will be appointed as prime minister.