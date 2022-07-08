Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Dies From Gunshot Wounds - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died aged 67 from gunshot wounds after attack on him.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the politician died at Nara Medical University Hospital.

Abe was attacked around 11:30 local time (02:30 GMT) in the Japanese city of Nara during his street speech.

The attacker, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, fired two shots behind the politician's back, from a distance of about 10 meters. After the second shot, Abe fell. During the attack, he received a gunshot wound to the right side of the neck. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest."