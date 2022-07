Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe in Critical Condition After Attack - Government Head

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot by an unknown man earlier in the day, is in an extremely critical condition, Fumio Kishida, the current head of the Japanese government, said on Friday.

"Today, former Prime Minister Abe was attacked in Nara Prefecture. His is in an extremely critical condition," Kishida said during a press conference.