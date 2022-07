TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier in the day in the western Japanese city of Nara, is showing no vital signs, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing Nara emergency services.

Abe, who was taken to the city's hospital, is in a state of cardiac and pulmonary arrest, according to the report.