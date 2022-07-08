Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shows No Signs of Life After Attack - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was attacked during his speech in the city of Nara by an unknown man earlier on Friday, was taken to a hospital and showed no signs of life, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Some Japanese media cited law enforcement and government sources as saying that Abe was shot in the back. Doctors were carrying out closed-chest cardiac massage after the gunshot.

Some other local media reported that the prime minister was bleeding in the neck area.