Former Jordanian Officials Plead Not Guilty In Sedition Trial - Reports

Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:54 PM

Two former Jordanian officials denied on Monday accusations of helping the king's disgruntled half-brother topple the Arab monarchy's ruler, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Two former Jordanian officials denied on Monday accusations of helping the king's disgruntled half-brother topple the Arab monarchy's ruler, media reported.

Former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and King Abdullah II's distant cousin Sharif Hassan bin Zaid faced trial behind closed doors, the public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka said.

The court did not press charges against Prince Hamzah, despite the Jordanian security forces claiming that he was at the center of an alleged plot to overthrow the king, who stripped him of his crown prince title in 2004.

The scandal broke out in April when the state news agency announced that the prince and several officials were detained on suspicion they had been undermining national security. King Abdullah said the royal family was dealing with Hamzah privately.

