UrduPoint.com

Former Kazakh Health Minister Receives 5-Year Prison Sentence For Abuse Of Power - Court

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Former Kazakh Health Minister Receives 5-Year Prison Sentence for Abuse of Power - Court

An Astana court sentenced former Kazakh Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov to five years in prison on charges of abuse of power, according to a Friday broadcast from the courtroom

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) An Astana court sentenced former Kazakh Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov to five years in prison on charges of abuse of power, according to a Friday broadcast from the courtroom.

"(The defendant is) found guilty of committing a criminal offense and, under this article (abuse of power), sentenced to five years of imprisonment," judge Ibrahim Alkenov said.

In July, the Agency for Financial Monitoring of Kazakhstan announced the end of a pre-trial investigation into abuse of power against Birtanov initiated over "accepting and putting into operation a non-working information platform of the Ministry of Health.

" According to the investigation, the costs of the incomplete work reached $4.1 million. During the trial on October 11, the state prosecution asked the court to sentence the ex-minister to six years in prison.

In 2020, Birtanov resigned from his ministerial post citing health reasons. He said that the coronavirus infection that he had suffered from was complicated by pneumonia, and he needed additional treatment. In November of that year, the Agency for Financial Monitoring said Birtanov had been arrested.

Related Topics

Astana Kazakhstan July October November Criminals 2020 Post From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks world community's vibrant role ..

AJK President seeks world community's vibrant role to settle Kashmir-dispute:

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'A ..

Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'Aggression' Toward Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 MDCAT registration portal opened to change centers ..

MDCAT registration portal opened to change centers

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan categorically rejects India's baseless pr ..

Pakistan categorically rejects India's baseless propaganda at UN-CTC meeting: FO ..

13 minutes ago
 Significant Pakistani population suffering from hi ..

Significant Pakistani population suffering from high blood pressure, moot told

13 minutes ago
 US Says Sending 4 Satellite Comms Antennas to Ukra ..

US Says Sending 4 Satellite Comms Antennas to Ukraine, Not Meant to Substitute S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.