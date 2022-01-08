Former Kazakh President Nazarbayev Currently in Capital of Kazakhstan - Spokesman

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is in the country's capital and in direct contact with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nazarbayev's spokesman said Saturday, following rumors of Nazarbayev having left Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is in the country's capital and in direct contact with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nazarbayev's spokesman said Saturday, following rumors of Nazarbayev having left Kazakhstan.

"Elbasy is in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan. Please do not spread clearly fake information and speculations.

Elbasy is having several consultations and is in direct contact with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," the spokesman tweeted.

Nazarbayev has spoken on the phone with "leaders of the states that are friends of Kazakhstan," the spokesman noted.

"Elbasy is urging all to unite around the president of Kazakhstan to overcome current challenges and ensure the unity of our country," the spokesman said.