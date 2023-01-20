Former Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev Undergoes Heart Surgery

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev underwent a heart operation at a cardiac center in the capital of Astana on Friday, his spokesperson said.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev underwent a heart surgery. The surgery was successful.

The first president's life is not in danger. He is under supervision," Aidos Ukibay said on social media.

He confirmed that the 82-year-old, who led the former Soviet republic from the country's independence in 1991 until 2019, had been hospitalized at the national cardiac center in the capital of Kazakhstan.