Former Kosovar Prime Minister's Coalition To Participate In Snap Elections - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:47 PM

Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's political coalition, together with three other alliances, has submitted its application to participate in snap parliamentary elections, the country's Central Election Commission said on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's political coalition, together with three other alliances, has submitted its application to participate in snap parliamentary elections, the country's Central Election Commission said on Saturday.

On August 22, two thirds of Kosovo parliamentarians voted to dissolve the Kosovo Assembly following the resignation of Haradinaj, recently questioned by the Specialist Prosecutor's Office in The Hague about his alleged involvement in 1998-1999 insurgency against Serbia. Four days later, President Hashim Thaci called snap elections for October 6.

"The coalition of Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo and Shpend Ahmeti's Social Democratic Party has submitted its application. Another coalition [that has applied] is the one of former Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Limaj's NISMA [the Social Democratic Initiative] and New Kosovo Alliance of Behgjet Pacolli, a former head of the Foreign Ministry.

The Vakat coalition of Bosniak political parties has also submitted an application," the Central Election Commission said.

The fourth one is a pro-Serbian coalition of New Kosovo Party and the Progressive Democratic Party.

The biggest pro-Serbian party, Serb List, the ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo have not yet submitted their documents.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Albanian population. In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia, as well as overwhelming majority of Latin American and Asian nations do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

