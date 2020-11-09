Former Kosovo President Thaci Rejects Charges at 1st Hearing in The Hague

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci at a hearing in The Hague said he did not agree with any of the accusations of an international prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci at a hearing in The Hague said he did not agree with any of the accusations of an international prosecution.

The Thaci trial began in The Hague on Monday.

Answering the judge's question if he understood the accusations read out, Thaci said: "Yes, I understood them. I listened to them today, I read them and I do not agree with any of them.

"

Thaci announced his resignation on Thursday, after the war crime indictment against him had been confirmed. The key figure in the ethnic-Albanian separatist Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was later arrested and transported to the Hague, along with ex-Kosovo parliament speakers Kadri Veseli and Jakup Krasniqi as well as former field commander and lawmaker Rexhep Selimi, on charges of murders, torture, forced disappearance and other crimes committed in the late 1990s.