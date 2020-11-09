UrduPoint.com
Former Kosovo President To Make Initial Appearance In Special Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Hashim Thaci, a former president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, is set to make his initial appearance before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) in The Hague on Monday.

According to a KSC statement, Thaci, indicted for war crimes as well as crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, will have a public hearing, during which a pre-trial judge will make sure that his rights as the accused party are respected and that he understands the charges against him.

The hearing can be viewed online as well as in-person from the public gallery. In addition, journalists will be able to follow the proceedings from the KSC media center.

At the same time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seating in both the public gallery and the KSC media center will be limited.

