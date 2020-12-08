Former Kuwaiti Prime Minister Retains Post in Government Reshuffle - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday reconfirmed Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in his postition of prime minister and tasked him to form a new government, the state-run KUNA news agency reported, citing the emir's decree.

The prime minister has been in office since November 2019 after serving as Kuwait's minister of foreign affairs for eight years.

The cabinet's resignation took place on December 6 following the parliamentary elections held the day before. With the voter turnout just above 60 percent, the elections saw 31 new lawmakers ” no women among them ” get mandates in the 50-seat legislature.

The elections were Kuwait's first under the reign of the new monarch. The new government will likely be faced with the challenging task of recovering the country's troubled economy amid low oil prices and COVID-19.