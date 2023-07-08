MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Former Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics has been sworn in as the country's new president after holding the top diplomatic office for over 11 years.

Rinkevics has vowed to devote his political course to the Latvian people, according to the broadcast on the parliament's website.

"11 years 8 months 11 days as Foreign Minister of Latvia. Many thanks to fantastic @Latvian_MFA team for continuous support as well as many colleagues and friends abroad. To be continued," Rinkevics tweeted.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins will now fulfill the duties of the Latvian foreign minister until the new top diplomat is appointed.

Rinkevics was elected the country's new president in the third round on May 31 by a vote of 52 in favor and 35 against. In total, 100 members of the parliament participated in the election. The candidate required at least 51 votes to become elected.

The president of Latvia is elected in a vote by the Latvian parliament for a four-year term. Up to four rounds of voting can be held in one day, and in the event they all fail, a new election is announced.