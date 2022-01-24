Former Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri Announces Suspension of His Political Activities

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Former Lebanese Prime Minister and leader of the country's largest Sunni Muslim party, Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal, Saad Hariri announced on Monday that he was suspending his political activities and called on party members to follow his example.

"Bearing responsibility and proceeding from my own conviction that Lebanon has no positive prospects against the backdrop of Iranian influence, international misunderstanding, national split, confessional manipulation and humiliation of the state, I declare the following: firstly, the suspension of my political activities and I urge my family in Al-Mustaqbal to make the same decision," Hariri tweeted.