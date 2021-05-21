UrduPoint.com
Former Liberia Warlord Slams US Criticism Of Defence Job

Fri 21st May 2021

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A Liberian political party headed by former warlord Prince Johnson, who was recently nominated to a top defence post, said Friday that the United States opposition to the move was a "travesty".

Johnson, a brutal figure in the West African country's first civil war from 1989-1997, was elected head of the Liberian Senate Committee on Defence and Intelligence on Tuesday.

A failed presidential candidate and a senator, the 68-year-old sent shockwaves around the world after a video showed him calmly sipping beer while looking on as his men tortured former president Samuel Doe to death in 1990.

Johnson was the head of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) during the civil war, which fought both rival warlord Charles Taylor's forces and those of President Samuel Doe.

In addition to Doe, he is accused of killing hundreds of Liberians including popular musicians and members of Doe's ethnic group.

Washington condemned the move this week.

In a statement, the US embassy in Liberia pointed to Johnson's "gross human rights violations" and said it would not work with the former warlord.

However, Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party responded in a statement dated Thursday but published on Friday that the US position represented a "travesty of justice".

"He has not been indicted, trialed nor found guilty," MDR said, adding that Johnson sees the civil war as a "matter of the past".

Liberia's two civil wars -- from 1989 to 1997 and from 1999 to 2003 -- were characterised by a litany of abuses attributed to all sides including massacres of civilians, torture, rape and drafting of child soldiers.

Some 250,000 people were killed and the country -- one of the poorest in the world -- was brought to its knees before being ravaged by an Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Washington is a traditional ally of Liberia, which is Africa's oldest republic, founded in 1847 by freed US slaves.

