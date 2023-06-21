ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Tuesday that the proposed agenda of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius was "not enough" and outdated.

"The war, after dragging over a year, is a fault of the West because we are not giving enough support to beat Russians, to push Russians from the Ukrainian territory and it is our fault. The risk is for the Eastern flank of NATO, the risk is for Moldova, Georgia and all around of the military scene... Preparation of NATO Summit in Vilnius is worrying because the steps which are already in the plans and will be agreed on are already too late and not enough," Grybauskaite said during an online event by the Brussels think tank Friends of Europe.

Grybauskaite called on the alliance to protect its eastern flanks by strengthening region's deterrence and air defense.

"By seeing how Russia is waging this war, it becomes clear that our Eastern flank is not fully prepared for war. We do not have full defense of our territory, we did not protect our skies on the eastern flanks of our territory, no sufficiently," Grybauskaite added.

The NATO summit will take place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda is expected to include Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.