Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Convicted For Defrauding Medicaid - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 11:20 PM

A federal jury has convicted the former St. Gabriel Health Clinic CEO Victor Kirk for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of more than $1.8 million over several years, the US Justice Department said on Monday

"Kirk was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and five counts of health care fraud," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others, was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School board to provide medical services within the school district, the release said.

The Justice Department said in the release that between 2011 and 2015, Kirk concocted a scheme that netted more than $1.

8 million in fraudulent claims for group psychotherapy services that he and his colleagues did not provide.

The health clinic's staff provided at Kirk's direction character development and other educational programs to students during their regular class periods, the release said.

Kirk oversaw the fraudulent billing of these programs to Medicaid under the category of group psychotherapy and instructed the practitioners to falsely diagnose students with mental health disorders, the release added.

Kirk is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison per count, according to the release.

