Former Louisiana Police Chief, City Councilmember Charged With Vote Buying - Justice Dept.

Former Louisiana Police Chief, City Councilmember Charged With Vote Buying - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) A former Amite City, Louisiana, police chief and a current city councilmember have been charged for allegedly buying votes during a Federal election, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"An indictment issued by a federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana, was unsealed charging former Amite City Police Chief Jerry Trabona and current Amite City Councilmember Kristian Hart with criminally violating federal election laws as part of a scheme to pay for votes in a federal election," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Justice Department said Trabona and Hart are each being charged with conspiracy to buy votes, as well as multiple counts of buying votes.

The two allegedly solicited and hired individuals to identify potential voters and transport them to the polls during the 2016 open Primary and general elections, where they were then given instruction and paid to cast their ballots, the statement said.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on December 17 and face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each guilty count, the statement added.

Two other individuals from the same Louisiana parish pleaded guilty to conspiracy to buy votes during the same election, but have yet to be sentenced, according to the statement.

