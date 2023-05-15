Former LPR Officer Says Kiev Probably Again Used Storm Shadow Missiles to Strike Luhansk

Ukraine could use Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles when shelling Luhansk early on Monday, Andrei Marochko, a retired officer of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) forces, told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area the bus station in Luhansk, adding that the were most likely missiles.

"Eyewitnesses heard the distinctive sound of a rocket flight, therefore, I can assume that it is a Storm Shadow (missile), which previously attacked the city of Luhansk," Marochko said.

A Sputnik correspondent later reported that parts of a foreign-made rocket were found at the impact site in Luhansk.

On Saturday, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said that Kiev used two Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Luhansk on May 12.