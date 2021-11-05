Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard of French President Emmanuel Macron, has been sentenced to three years in prison, including two years on probation, in the case of the use of excessive force during a demonstration in May 2018, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard of French President Emmanuel Macron, has been sentenced to three years in prison, including two years on probation, in the case of the use of excessive force during a demonstration in May 2018, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.

Benalla was fired from the French presidency in the summer of 2018 after he was caught on tape beating demonstrators at the protest on May 1, 2018. The former security aide faced several charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorization, concealing video materials, and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla claimed he attempted to assist the security forces to confront offenders.