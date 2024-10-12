Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Killed In Mumbai Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Indian media report unidentified assailants opened fire on Baba Siddique at his son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Ram Mandir in the Bandra area of Mumbai
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) Indian politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has been killed in a targeted attack in Mumbai.
The Indian media reported that unidentified assailants opened fire on Baba Siddique at his son Zeeshan Siddique's office near the Ram Mandir in the Bandra area of Mumbai.
The reports suggested that Baba Siddique was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but could not be saved.
He was shot three times.
Following the incident, two individuals were taken into custody—one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana—while another suspect managed to escape.
As soon as news of the attack on Baba Siddique broke, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt arrived at the hospital. Baba Siddique was associated with the Indian Nationalist Congress Party. Notably, he played a significant role in mending the relationship between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
