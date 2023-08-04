Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir in Hospital for Several Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been in the National Heart Institute in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur for several days now due to an infection, Malaysian online newspaper The Star reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The 98-year-old politician was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday to be treated from the infection, the nature of which is not disclosed.

However, he is not in any sort of danger and is expected to be released on August 4, the newspaper reported.

Mahathir has suffered several heart attacks and underwent a heart bypass surgery in 2007. In August 2022, he was also hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection.

The politician has served as Malaysia's 4th and 7th prime minister. He is one of the main architects of the Malaysian economic miracle and is among the oldest acting politicians in the world.